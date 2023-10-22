Benin monarch receives NBM on coronation anniversary

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II has said that the Benin Kingdom with its rich culture and tradition predates many of today’s countries in Europe and America and said he is hopeful that the British government would one day come out with legislation that would ensure the return of the artefact looted from the palace back to it.

The Oba stated these at the weekend when he received the leadership and members of the Neo-Black Movement of Africa (NBM) during his 7th year coronation celebration where he said he insisted that every process must be observed during his coronation seven years ago.

According to him, “People said they were surprised at me the way we got back to tradition and I said Benin customs and tradition existed before the colonialists, before even the migrants that formed the United States of America. Benin traditions and customs existed obviously before Nigeria so why should anybody be surprised that I came back to my roots? Even England that came to disturb us, they were under the Roman Empire. Now I interact with King Charles who is my friend but it was his people that came to Benin in those days, they didn’t do well for us so we are hoping that what they are keeping now, one day, they will change the legislation and bring them back.”

Speaking , the National President of NBM Olorogun Ese Kakor (JP) said the group stands for the protection of African culture and that is what the Oba of Benin has been doing.

He said “Our revered monarch has done us proud, he has been able to preserve and protect Africa’s culture and the land of Benin is where the African tradition resides. Benin kingdom symbolizes the African tradition so the Oba has been able to protect and preserve the culture and we as an organization the NBM of Africa have come to align once again with this kingdom because our major aim and objective is to preserve and protect the African culture and we are proud of the Oba of Benin that stands for that.”