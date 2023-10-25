Belgium, Netherlands and Germany to bid for 2027 Women’s World Cup

The football federations of Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany on Wednesday confirmed their bid to jointly host the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

They are up against rival bids from the United States and Mexico, from South Africa and from Brazil, with a decision to be made by FIFA in May, 2024.

The three European federations said in a statement that the objectives set for the organisation of this World Cup “align with the duty that the hosts have to support FIFA in its responsibilities to develop football on a global scale.”

Germany have already staged the Women’s World Cup in 2011.

Australia and New Zealand co-hosted the 2023 tournament won by Spain.