Be wary of failed politicians, Wike charges CAN, Imams

Wike

…As Clerics pledge support for FCT minister

Omeiza Ajayi

Federal Capital Territory FCT Minister, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has charged religious leaders in the country to be wary of the antics of failed politicians who have continued to engage in negative partisanship even after the conclusion of the 2023 general election.

Wike gave the charge on Wednesday in Abuja at separate meetings with the Most Rev. Daniel Okoh-led Christian Association of Nigeria CAN and the Dr Tajudeen Adigun-led Committee of FCT Imams Initiative.

During the meetings, both religious groups had pledged support for the minister, describing his appointment as well deserved.

Speaking to the CAN leaders, Wike said; “Let me advise all of us. You say you are not politicians but be careful about politicians. Be careful with politicians who are so desperate to get power.

“Be careful with politicians who can do anything just because of power. It is not everything you read on social media that is correct. Go and ask questions.

“I am seated here as the Minister of FCT. If there is anything you hear that the FCT is trying to do, do not hesitate, just like you wrote for this courtesy call, do not hesitate to also ask, this thing I am hearing, is it correct? So that we will be able to defend the government and defend ourselves.

“There are those who could not face us in the political scene, what they do is to run back to religious leaders and say, do you know this man? He hates you. If not, he wouldn’t have done this; he would not have done that, and you would fall into the trap,” he warned.

While speaking at the meeting with the Imams, Wike said; “I will ensure that justice is done to all at all times. As a government, we cannot work alone. We must partner with all relevant stakeholders. What is important is for us to move FCT forward.

“Like you rightly said, we have different people in the FCT and it is our responsibility to provide a conducive environment for all. We didn’t come here with any colouration of victimizing any religion or anyone. The mandate of Mr President is to ensure Abuja attains the dreams of its founding fathers.

“You have to be careful as religious leaders, don’t allow politicians, those who are desperate and those who think if they are not in power, Nigeria must come down to sell or distort information.

“Anything you are not clear about, do not hesitate to ask, this is what you heard, what is the position? But if you follow propaganda by political leaders then you are not doing anything meaningful to yourself.

“Politics is over. Don’t allow be who want to use propaganda to scatter the country. Political losers. They are working against the peace but we all need peace. Without peace, we cannot go to the mosques or churches. A president has emerged. It is for you religious leaders to now pray for God’s guidance upon him to succeed because if he fails, it will affect all of us”.

Wike added that he recently got to know that the contract for the maintenance of the National Mosque and the Christian Ecumenical Centre had long been stopped, but that he has ordered that the contracts be immediately activated. The minister also said he had earlier in the day approved the payment of funds meant for both organizations for the year 2023.

Speaking earlier Chairman, Dr Adigun said they were at the FCTA to congratulate and welcome Wike to Abuja as the senior minister of FCT.

“This appointment is a well deserved one and we say congratulations, Mr Projects.

“The committee is an organization for over 1000 Imams in the FCT to foster unity of the Ummah and promote discipline and foster unity among Islamic sects and other religions.

“Even as Governor, you have been working with people of all faiths, ethnicities and political affiliations. We are ready to work with you. We are not going to work with rumours, we are going to work with what we see and we are always on the side of good governance.

“We have heard of your promise to the National Mosque -the largest mosque in the country – that you will continue to maintain the assistance the government is resenting to it and the Christian Centre. This is a very good development”.