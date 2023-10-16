Be vigilant on Warri/Effurun development, ex-Delta HOS tells Oborevwori

Oborevwori

A former Head of Service, Delta State, Mr. O.P. Origho, has advised the Governor, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, to be alert in his approach to developing the oil city of Warri and its environs.

Origho, who confirmed in an interview with Vanguard that Oborevworl’s rating has soared in Warri because of his style of governance, said, “However, there should be some caution in the approach to remediate the challenges of Warri and environs because the ‘Warri phenomenon’ has outgrown Warri/Effurun.”

His words: “The new flyovers and road projects contracts for the Warri/Effurun axis is a welcome development. These meet the expectations of the electoral promises of His Excellency, Sheriff Oborevwori, the Governor of Delta State, a son of the soil. The flyover around the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) is long overdue. After many years of waiting, I think a new dawn has come for Warri/Effurun.”

“The times are hard; there should be value for public expenditure. We should first address the low-hanging fruits as the state government starts legacy projects. Such projects should attract investments.

“The government should rehabilitate, re-construct, or remodel many of the roads/streets in the area. They should dualise many at low cost. The circular network of roads around Warri, which spans Warri South, Okpe, Uvwie, Ughelli-North, Ughelli-South, Udu, and Warri South-West local government areas, will be a game changer.

“It has the potential of socio-economic development of the areas that the roads would pass through and divert traffic from identified bottle-necks around, Ogunu flyover, Ekpan flyover, Effurun roundabout, PTI junction, Ebrumede (DSC) roundabout, Mofor roundabout, and Ovwian Junction.

“The amount for the flyover at Enerhen Junction may be enough for a bridge between Enerhen and Opete towns that has the potential to ease the pressure on Udu Bridge. The completion of the Harbour Market would pose some traffic problems. The new bridge will serve as an alternative.

“We can use road/bridge constructions to take advantage of the green economy that God blessed Warri. There should be a deliberate effort to access the riverside of Warri, especially the completion of the Omadino/Obodo/Okerenkoko road on its way to the Escravos, and the ongoing Ayakoromo Bridge.