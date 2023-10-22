Be diligent, believe in Nigeria – Popular cleric urges youths

The convener, Youth Pray For Nigeria (YPFN), Pastor Festus Ighodaro, has urged Nigerian youths to display the spirit of diligence in their endeavours and believe in making Nigeria work.

Ighodaro made this known during the YPFN 2023 programme held at Gbagada, Lagos on Saturday.

The cleric stated that Nigeria is a great country but could be greater if the youth are encouraged and channelled towards the growth and development of the most populous African nation.

“This gathering is beyond praying for Nigeria alone, it is an opportunity to encourage the youths to believe in Nigeria and imbibe the spirit of diligence and honesty towards the country,” he said.

“Nigeria is a great nation, we are proud of the country but we need to let the youths be positive about this country.

We want Nigeria to work again, the youths are ready to lift the country and that is why we are organising this yearly programme to connect with God and educate youth positively about Nigeria and their personal life.”

“We are Nigerians, we believe in the country and we want our youth to advocate positively for the greatness of this country, hopefully by the next edition, we shall have bumper attendance and more support from various channels,” he added.

One of the speakers at the event, the proprietor of Hopeful Private School, Pastor Babajide Isaka said the event has come to stay, pleading for more support for the next edition.

Isaka said, “It is our responsibility to educate the youths, Nigeria must work again, this is a gathering of prosperity and success for our dear nation, this is a program that will enable the youths to believe in our country, we can’t fold our arms and allow our youth not to believe in Nigeria.

“The time is now, and Nigeria must work again. We are equally calling on the government to pursue an interest in what we are doing and give us maximum support.”