Eight things to know about BBNaija All Stars winner, Ilebaye

Ilebaye Precious Odiniya popularly known as Ilebaye on Sunday, October 1, emerged as the winner of the Big Brother Naija All Stars.
The 22-year-old polled the highest number of votes to edge out Mercy Eke, CeeC, Adekunle, Pere and Cross to the grand prize of ₦120 million.
Here are, however, 8 things to know about the BBNaija All Stars winner:
- Ilebaye is 22-year-old.
- She is an actress and model.
- Ilebaye hails from the Igala tribe of Olamaboro local government area of Kogi State.
- She featured as a child in popular TV drama series “Papa Ajasco,”
- She is a Criminology and Security Studies graduate from Salem University, Lokoja, Kogi State.
- Ilebaye first participated in BBNaija Season 7 ‘Level Up’.
- She is the third female to win the BBnaija reality show, after Mercy and Phyna.
- She got her Ghanaian accent from her secondary school English teacher, who was Ghanaian.
- The BBNaija All Stars winner grew up in a Christian home and continues to associate herself with this religion.
- Her fan base is called the ‘BayeTribe.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.