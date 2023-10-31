Bayelsa Poll: APC hails court verdict restoring Sylva on ballot

Timipre Sylva

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The All Progressives Congress, APC in Bayelsa State on Tuesday hailed the ruling of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which restored its candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva, on the ballot saying it has given Bayelsa a choice in the November 11 governorship election.

The State Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Doifie Buokoribo, who spoke with Vanguard in Yenagoa described the verdict as a big win for democracy and a victory for Bayelsa.

His words, “The appeal Court ruling is a big win for democracy and a victory for Bayelsa State.

“It has given Bayelsa a choice in terms of light and darkness, forward and backward.

“What comes out clearly in the course of this contest is that the People’s Democratic Party, which is the incumbent government in the state is fearful of our party (APC) and our candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva. That is why they have been running from one court to the other.

“But we thank God that justice has been done at the Appeal Court and Sylva restored on the ballot.”