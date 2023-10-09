Bayelsa: IYC rejects manual transmission results

Omeiza Ajayi

The Ijaw Youth Council IYC Worldwide has called on the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu to advise the Resident Electoral Commissioner REC in Bayelsa State, Ofiong Efanga not to contemplate any manual transmission of the November 11 Governorship Election results.

President of the council, Dr. Theophilus Alaye made the call while reacting to statements made by Efanga to that effect .

According to him, there were no challenges recorded in Bayelsa State during the last Presidential, National and State Houses of Assembly elections as the past Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state adopted electronic mode of transmission of results from the polling units even from the remotest parts of the state.

Dr Theophilus noted that the announcement of use of manual transmission of results by the Resident Electoral Commissioner is an indication that the electoral body in the state is preparing the ground to ensure that the votes of the people do not count.

The IYC President enjoined Prof. Yakubu to get the REC to ensure that the Bayelsa Election is conducted in line with the Electoral Guidelines and adopt the mode of electronic transmission of results.

He said anything to the contrary would raise suspicions and could plunge the state into an avoidable crisis.

“You know Bayelsa State over time has experienced and recorded high level of violence except the last presidential and state house of assembly election which was as a result of the application of the BVAS and the electronic transmission of results from the pulling units. Hence it is the prayers of IYC to see violence-free election in Bayelsa State”, he stated.