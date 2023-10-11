Bayelsa Guber: Sylva begins campaign, reels out plans

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayelsa State and former governor, Chief Timipre Sylva has officially flagged off his campaigns ahead of the November 11 governorship elections with a promise to bring a new tide of human capital development, infrastructure, gas development, jobs creation and agriculture.

Sylva, who began his campaign at Agbere, before taking it to Ebedebiri Community and Sagbama Local Government Council headquarters, all in Sagbama Council Area, said he chose to kick start his state-wide campaigns in Agbere Community because of the special affinity he shares with the area.

He promised to complete the abandoned shore protection project in the community and bring more development to the area to ensure that they enjoy the dividends of democracy and not be spectators to development.

The former governor who was flanked by his wife Mrs Alayingi, his running mate Joshua Maciver and wife, state party chairman Dr Dennis Otiotio, and other big wigs of the party, joked about his ouster from office some years ago saying that he was taken away to be incubated and is back, more matured, experienced, bigger and better to faced the tasks of turning around the fortunes of the state for better.

He pointed out that his administration will concentrate on human capital development, infrastructure, job creation, power, agriculture and security.

His words: “I consider myself an Agbere son and that is why I decided to begin my campaigns in the whole state in Agbere. A lot of things I have done for Agbere, the shore protection that has been abandoned will be completed.

“We don’t want you to be spectators to development, we went to bring development to you. My incoming government is about human capacity development. When I look around I see virile young men and women, people who need work, empowerment and development and government is about the people and is for the people and with you in mind.

“We have done it before, we are experienced, we know what to do, I was here before as governor, I was taken away and incubated and matured and now I am back, bigger and better.

“November 11 is not far, you must make up your mind to vote for the APC, Agbere and Constituency 3 must be completely APC because a new tide of infrastructural development is coming into Bayelsa State, we will connect this road to Omoku, there will be industries, gas development, and jobs. We will develop agriculture, we have the sea and agricultural lands and we will give you security.

“If you vote for the APC, you are voting for the good times, empowerment and a better future for yourselves and you are voting out this bad government of Douye Diri and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.”

Some defectors from the PDP and other parties including a former PDP Ward chairman were received into the party.