Bayelsa Guber: Ijaw Diaspora Council moves to hold town-hall meetings

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AHEAD of next month’s governorship election in Bayelsa State, a nonprofit organization, Ijaw Diaspora Council, IDC, yesterday, moved to organize town-hall meetings with governorship candidates and electorates to ensure peaceful election across the State.

Speaking on the essence of the town-hall meetings, the President of IDC, Prof Mondy Gold, explained that the purpose of the town-hall meeting is to facilitate election debate series with governorship candidates.

According to Gold, the town-hall meeting is the IDC in collaboration with the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, and the Institute of Mass Communication and Information Management, IMIM, Bayelsa branches.

He said: “As we commence this dialogue, I wish to make it unequivocally clear that the IDC is a nonpartisan organization.

“We do not advocate for the success of any specific political party. Our belief is rooted in the idea that democracy is not a matter of partisanship; rather, it is a shared responsibility for all Nigerians, especially the Ijaw community and Bayelsa State.

“Democracy is currently facing challenges in numerous countries, including the United States and Nigeria, largely due to the failure of some leaders to adhere to democratic principles. It is crucial to emphasize that when political democracy falters, it inevitably erodes economic democracy.

“The Ijaw Diaspora Council (IDC) stands as a leading diasporan not-for-profit organization, with a core mission of educating the Ijaw people.

“It is our collective duty to actively participate in shaping a robust and healthy democracy—one that thrives on differing values, priorities, and policies.

“One of the glaring deficiencies in our society is the lack of political education. IDC remains committed to educating our people on the protection of individual rights, the principles of democratic governance, and the importance of upholding the rule of law.

“This year, the people of Bayelsa State seek a genuine choice, one that offers a clear and compelling vision for economic development aimed at reducing poverty and unemployment. We must ensure that public resources are utilized for their intended purposes, and not for improper gains.”

He also added, “I eagerly anticipate working alongside each one of you to address these pressing issues and contribute to the betterment of our beloved Bayelsa State.”