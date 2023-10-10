Bayelsa guber: APC won’t stop arrangement for Nov 11 poll – Ganduje

—Says party will appeal judgement

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdulahi Ganduje, Tuesday said despite the Abuja High Court judgement that disqualified Timopre Sylva, the party’s governorship candidate for the November 11 elections in Bayelsa State, it will still go ahead with its preparations.

Speaking with State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Ganduje who described the judgment as unfortunate and democracy in action said APC will approach the Appeal court to set aside the ruling in the case instituted by a party man who he said has no locus standi.

He said: “Well, it’s unfortunate that judgment, but we can say that it is democracy in action. But we learned that the person who took the issue to the court of law is not even qualified, because he did not contest with Sylva. Therefore, he’s not even qualified for him to take the issue to the court. However, we are appealing. We’re waiting for the judgment and then we appeal for calm on that issue.”

The former Kano state governor stressed that the party will not relent in its campaign for the governorship seat in Bayelsa State despite what he described as distraction via the court ruling.

According to him: “Last two weeks I was in Bayelsa for two good days and I think they were ready and they’re still ready to win the election.

“Therefore, this is a little distraction anyway, but we will overcome it. We believe the appeal court will give us positive judgment but that will not stop us from making arrangement for the forthcoming election which is coming up on 11th November 2023”.