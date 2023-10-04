Bayelsa explains cause of lingering power outage in Yenagoa, environs

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State government says the current power outages in some parts of Yenagoa, the state capital and its environs are due to a car accident that resulted in severe damage to multiple electric poles in the Opolo area of the Yenagoa metropolis.

The government disclosed this in a statement in Yenagoa by the Managing Director of Bayelsa Electricity Company Limited (BECL) Engr. Olice Kemenanabo.

Kemenanabo, who is also the chairman of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution (PHED) Board of Directors, said two lives were lost due to the crash, which occurred a few weeks ago.

He said: “The effect of the accident was a fault that cascaded into the 132/33kV Transmission Substation at Gbarain, with a heavy bang that caused an inferno and gutted the 33kV feeder switchgear, the protection and control systems and other sensitive electrical equipment.

“This huge damage has thrown the state into darkness, which is highly regrettable.

“Although the incident at the Transmission Substation is not within the purview of the state, His Excellency Senator Douye Diri has directed that the Ministry of Power and the Bayelsa Electricity Company interface with the Transmission Company of Nigeria, owners of the asset and other related agencies, to quickly evaluate the situation with a view to restoring supply as soon as practically possible.

“Accordingly, we urge the good people of Bayelsa to keep calm as we continue to work in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Power, Transmission Company of Nigeria and other relevant agencies to ensure the restoration of power supply to the affected areas.

“The general public is further requested to be vigilant and report any unscrupulous activity as vandals could take advantage of the situation.

“We shall continue to regularly update the state as we progress until power is fully restored.”