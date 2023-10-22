Bayelsa Election: INEC’s statement on electronic transmission of results doubtful — PDP youths

PDP and its colour flags

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Network has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to avoid subjecting Nigerians to another round of heartaches in the Bayelsa governorship election scheduled for November 11.

The Coordinator of the group, Mr James Oputin, said, in a statement at the weekend, that the discordant tunes coming from INEC on the issue of the electronic transmission of results were generating so much doubts and tension.

Oputin said that while the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Ofiong Efanga, jolted Bayelsans by saying that INEC would adopt manual transmission of election results, the Chairman, Prof Mahmud Yakubu, has come out to overrule him. Yakubu had said, penultimate Saturday, that the results of the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states would be transmitted electronically.

Oputin said that the people are doubtful of INEC’s conflicting declarations from the state and the federal level on the sensitive issue of the electronic transmission of results which is expected to reduce drastically the disturbing incidence of electoral violence in the state.

The group leader noted that Nigerians have not forgotten how the same INEC under Yakubu abruptly opted to transmit the presidential election result manually after weeks of reassurances to Nigerians that the election would be transmitted electronically.

He urged the INEC boss to prepare the minds of Bayelsa voters and stakeholders on what to expect as most people seem to have dismissed his statement as yet another ambush on Election Day.

Oputin also called on the Bayelsa REC, Efanga, to address the press on the disturbing conflict on the issue of the planned deployment of electronic transmission of results.

The youth leader said that it is a difficult task to convince a person who has been a victim of trust-related disappointed to believe someone carrying an albatross of trust.

Oputin, who called on Nigerians especially the media to hold INEC accountable to its promises, also urged the electoral umpire to be conscious of the corrosive effects of failed promises and dampened expectations on its image.

He said that what the party and indeed Bayelsans expect from INEC is an impartial conduct of the forthcoming election.