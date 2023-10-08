Bayelsa 2023: Lokpobiri, Lyon allegedly set to adopt Diri

Diri

All seems not to be well with the All Progressives Congress Party (APC) in Bayelsa State as the party is divided ahead of the November 11th, 2023 governorship election in the state.

As of the last count, about 10 political parties are battling for the number one position in the state.

But political watchers are of the view that the fight for the soul of Bayelsa state is between Governor Douye Diri, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and former Minister of State for Petroleum and former Governor of the state, Chief Timpreye Sylva.



Governor Diri is said to be taking advantage of the in-house fighting in APC to warm his ways to the hearts of the people one more time and working round the clock to bring members of the divided APC in the state to join forces with him in order to secure his second term in office.



The aggrieved members of the APC in the state may jump ship soon and endorse Governor Diri and dump Chief Sylva.