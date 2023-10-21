Bauchi group decries incessant, unjustified media attacks on state govt

Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Bauchi Integrity and Credible Information Monitors, BICIM, has expressed grave concern over what it called the biased reporting of development issues in the state.

The Group’s Chairman Lawal Sani Ningi, in a statement, said that they had noticed a lack of honesty and professionalism in media coverage of the situation of education in Bauchi.

Furthermore, the Group said, that with the declaration of a state of emergency in the education sector in the state, the Governor, Bala Mohammed has embarked on an extensive program for school renovations and new constructions to close the gap and ensure better education access.

The Group categorically declared that the media must adhere to editorial policies and restraints imposed by ordinary decency and sanity.

“They should not abandon these principles for sensational and often biased reporting that only serves to inflame tensions in the country.

“It is essential for the media to fulfil their role as the fourth estate of the realm, providing accurate and unbiased information to the public. They have a responsibility to report on matters that affect the well-being of the people without succumbing to personal biases or sensationalism.

“Only through responsible journalism can we foster unity and understanding among the diverse ethnic and religious groups in our state and country,” they said.