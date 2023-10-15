Battle: Uzodimma inaugurates 10000 voters mobilisers in Imo

… IPM vows to achieve Uzodimma’s re-election – House of Rep member

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Sunday lunched 10,000 voters mobilisers under the Imo Progressives Movement, IPM, to spread the message of his reelection agenda ahead of the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the state.

The inauguration of the IPM, voters mobilisers at ward levels, took place at the Ndubuisi Kanu square in Owerri.

The governor urged the 10000 voters mobilisers to move in and around the communities and mobilize voters for November victory, and that they should not be afraid of anybody threatening them with insecurity.

According to Uzodimma, “I want to thank you all for this wonderful show of support. The struggle for a new Imo is dependent on this body and its population which we have seen. I have seen the enthusiastic from the youths and i will disappoint them. Our opponents and agents of satan will be disappointed. Our gathering is a day all of us will not forget on earth. We will remember as a day all of rose to support good governance. So, We thank God Almighty. You have shown a great deal of support to my administration. I will not let you down.

“Those who are against us are not campaigning in Imo. They are sponsoring violence, propagander against us. When you sponsor killings, stop our women and workers from going to work. It means you don’t have a heart of God. We must have a state everything will work. Civil servant will go to work. On the day of election, caste your votes don’t be afraid. I guarantee you security. We must create enabling environment. Those who come to kill will die in the process.”

Earlier, the member representing Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta/Oru West federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Eugine Dibiagwu, who is the global convener of the IPM, said: “The Governor of Imo State, The Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma has adorably distinguished himself to the admiration and commendations of the people. Globally, every winning team is usually encouraged, funded, and ultimately reinforced for sustained success in the future. This is the political situation in Imo State in relation to the next governorship contest as scheduled.

“The people of Imo State, especially the progressives are resolutely determined to promote the aspiration of the Governor for a deserved re-election and to fold up their sleeves to contribute and work for the victory of the Governor. This resolution by the Progressives necessitated the formation of the Imo Progressives Movement, which essence and existence through superbly coordinated leadership and membership cut across the length and breadth of Imo State.

“And today, in further demonstration of political capacity, the Imo Progressives Movement holds this historic ceremony to formally inaugurate, further empower and energize the mobilisers and other categories of members and workers and voters for the herculean task of promoting in the grassroots as well as consolidating the sustenance of the message of reelection of the governor. No doubts, a great journey for the emancipation of the people from the short – sighted political activities, events, actions, and decisions which had always wrought negative consequences on the fortunes of the State in every Governorship Election, must be dismantled, and ultimately disabled henceforth. Here we have 10000 voters mobilisers from different categories of IPM, and ward level ready for work.”