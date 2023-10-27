Battle of the Baddest: Fury to earn $50m in fight with Ngannou

The much-awaited fight will finally happen tonight between WBC champion Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, former UFC heavyweight champion, who will make his professional boxing debut. The two will star in the night’s main event, as part of an interesting card to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

CBS Sports declares the fight, called “Rumble in Riyadh”, will put two of the best heavyweights of their time in their respective sports face to face, and will be held over 10 rounds.

‘The Gypsy King’ comes into the fight with two wins by TKO in the last 18 months, with one in April last year as he defeated Dillian Whyte by sixth-round technical knockout, and the second in December 2022 he defeated Derek Chisora in round 10.

Following those wins, the Englishman was expected to face the unified champion Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship, but they failed to reach an understanding in March and Fury set his sights on Ngannou.

Although in late September it was announced that an agreement is already in place for a bout between Fury and Usyk.

‘The Predator’, meanwhile, won the UFC heavyweight championship in March 2021 after defeating Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 by KO in round two. Then, in January of the following year, he made the defense of his belt against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

But a year later, he left the UFC and signed with the Professional Fighters League in an agreement that also allows him to box, notes ESPN.

Fury vs Ngannou Purse: How much will the winner of the fight get?

Boxer Derek Chisora revealed on FightHub TV that Tyson Fury will take $50 million for the fight, reports Sporting News. Fury has said, via the Mirror, that Ngannou will be earning $10m for the fight.

WBC create special belt for Fury vs Ngannou fight

Tyson Fury’s WBC heavyweight world title will not be at stake when the gypsy king takes on Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia tonight.

The winner of the fight will walk home with the WBC’s new ‘Riyadh Champion’ belt.

The sanctioning body opted not to sanction the contest for Fury’s actual WBC heavyweight world title.