Basia felicaites with Olori Omoba Akile Ijebu

Canada-based businessman and ace show promoter, Bolaji Basia has congratulated his best friend, King Wasiu Ayinde Anifowose Marshal, popularly known as K1 the Ultimate, on the occasion of his installation as the new Olori Omoba Akile-Ijebu.

According to the singer’s long time pal, the title is a testament to God’s goodness in K1’s life, while praising him for his dedication to the promotion of culture through his illustrious career.

Basia also lauded Awujale of Ijebuland, His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Adetona, for his right choice by choosing the Fuji maestro.



He says: “As K1’s best friend and the closest person to him, apart from his family, I’m very honoured for this title and for this achievement that is being bestowed on him by the Awujaile of Ijebuland.



“As we all know, Awujale is not the kind of Oba that throws titles here and there, to every Tom, Dick and Harry. Personally, Awujale for me is the most respected living Yoruba King. He is the most respected living Yoruba King. He is not the type of Oba you hear negative things about. He knows when to talk. When Awujale talks, everybody listens and he is very highly respected by the Ijebus and even non ljebus like us.

“So, when he decided to give such a very huge title of Olori Omooba, which I think Wasiu is the second person, that will be bestowed with such title, after the demise of the great man that died, Awujale must have thought very well that the only person that he can give this title, that will do justice to the title is King Wasiu,” he stated.



“We are not talking about Money here. There are more respectable, richer Ijebus. You know Ijebu people are very hard-working people and they are doing well, everywhere all over the world. But for Awujale to say it is not by how rich you are or how much money you have in your bank account but it is about how you proclaim the Ijebus all over the world, which Wasiu has been doing even before the title of the Olori Omooba was bestowed on him.”



“Wasiu is so proud to be an Ijebu man. I’ve not seen anyone who is as proud as Wasiu Ayinde being an Ijebu man. He has so much that he’s been planning to do himself,” he added.



While congratulating Ijebu people, Basia went on to express his confidence that K1 will continue to make the entire Omo Oba Akile-Ijebu community and all its people exceedingly proud in his new responsibility.

“I wish all the Ijebu people well this time that King Wasiu Ayinde is becoming the Olori Omooba. I wish them well for a lot of good things that are coming. Finally, I wish Kabivesi longer years in good health.

“Personally, I think after the Kabiyesi has grown much older and decides to go to his ancestors, I wish the title of Awujale will come to my friend, as the next king Awujale of Ijebu land I think he has every right as a Prince of Ijebu, which is not impossible.



“That is what I wish for him. If he can attain the throne of his forefathers. I will be very happy for him,” he said.



In those good old days, Bolaji Basia was one of the big names in the entertainment circuit. He was a big promoter, promoting the likes of K1 and others like Ayuba.