Barely 12hrs after installation, driver vandalises truck barrier on Dorman-Long flyover

…suspects nabbed

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, on Sunday, apprehended a driver for damaging truck barrier on Dorman-Long Flyover, Surulere area, inwards Ikorodu Road (Fadeyi) area of the state.

Recall that after a travel advisory issued, the state government had on Saturday midnight into Sunday morning, installed the truck barrier at the Dorman-Long Flyover which lasted from 10pm to 7am.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, who announced the planned installation, said it was part of measures to forestall incessant articulated vehicle accidents which have claimed lives and property on some flyovers in the state.

Meanwhile, confirming the vandalization, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Taofiq Adebayo, said that the driver, one Mr. Sarafa Oladiji, was apprehended.

Adebayo added that he was arrested and vehicle impounded after he forcefully drove his truck under the newly installed truck barrier on Dorman-Long Flyover.

According to him, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the truck which was fully loaded with compressed papers damaged barrier after he got trapped and the driver forced the truck out under the barrier.”

It was gathered that the fully loaded truck was on his way to Shagamu from Alakija where he loaded before the accident occurred.

Subsequently, LASTMA officials, led by Olukoga Olajide, evacuated the loaded truck from the road and immediately handed over the apprehended driver to Policemen from Area ‘C’ Police Division at Barracks, Surulere for further investigation.