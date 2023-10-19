Barcelona unveil special Clasico shirts featuring iconic Rolling Stones logo

Barcelona said Thursday their players would wear a shirt featuring the famous logo of the Rolling Stones for the Clasico against Real Madrid later this month, as part of the club’s sponsorship deal with streaming giants Spotify.

The La Liga champions signed a major shirt sponsorship agreement with Spotify last year.

The emblem of rock legends the Rolling Stones, a mouth with its tongue sticking out, will replace the Spotify logo on the front of Barca’s jerseys for the game on October 28 and the women’s Clasico in November.

Barcelona have previously worn shirts featuring the logo of Canadian rapper Drake and the cover artwork of Motomami, the third studio album released by Spanish singer Rosalia.

The deal with Spotify, which included the naming rights for the Camp Nou, could be worth up to 435 million euros ($459 million) over several seasons, according to media reports.

Barcelona have been desperately trying to balance the books after financial struggles which led to the departure of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.