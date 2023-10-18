Bandits kill two, abduct 3 in Kebbi village

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Armed bandits on Wednesday stormed Tilli village, killing at least two persons and abducting three persons in the latest attack in Kebbi state.

The Kebbi state police command image maker, SP Nafiu Abubakar in a statement said that the Kebbi state commissioner of police, CP Chris Wane had since mobilised men and manpower to the crime scene for on-the-spot assessment at the crime site.

Similarly, the CP also used the opportunity to condole with the district head of Tilli village, Alhaji Muhammadu Jabbo Tilli, the council chairman of Bunza local government Hon Umar Ahmed and the state assembly member representing the area.

CP Chris however, assured the people of the village of police resolve to track down the assailants and to rescue the kidnapped victims unhurt.

The police boss added that detectives would not leave a stone unturned in the rescue operations and to keep criminal elements at bay he described the unprovoked attack as unfortunate and an attempt to undermine the efforts of security agencies which will meet stiff resistance he said.