Bandits kill 4, injure 4, abandon 5 kidnap victims in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan,Kaduna

Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed that its operatives have rescued five kidnapped victims and arrested a suspected kidnapper, after an operation where bandits killed four and injured others.

The command’s Spokesperson, ASP Mansur Hassan, in a statement, explained that the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command, Musa Yusuf Garba, commiserated with the families of those that lost their lives during the unfortunate incident, which occurred on October 6, 2023, at about 23.30 hours at Unguwan Dankali, Zaria LGA, of Kaduna State.

According to him, “on receipt of the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer Dan Magaji Division and the Area Commander Zaria Area Command, mobilized personnel immediately to the location where six persons were found critically injured.”

“They were immediately evacuated to the Muslim Clinic Hospital Zaria, where the doctors on duty confirmed four of the victims dead, while the remaining victims were immediately admitted in the said Hospital.

“Thereafter, the joint response teams consisting of the Police, Military and Civilian JTF went in pursuit of the bandits and due to the superior fire power of the security forces, the hoodlums were forced to abandon five (5) kidnapped victims namely: Halima Musa ‘F’ 27 years, Rukaiya Salisu ‘F’ 25 years, Ummi Sadisu ‘F’, Yusuf Musa ‘M’ 8 months and Aisha Rabiu ‘F’ 2 years.”

Hassan stated that the victims were immediately rescued and conveyed to the above mentioned Hospital.

Meanwhile, one of the suspects named Mansir Umar ‘M’ of After Rail Unguwar Dankali was immediately arrested in possession of several military woodland camouflage wears and was strongly suspected to be one of the gunmen who attacked the said community.

“Preliminary investigation has since commenced and the suspect is cooperating with the Police while concerted effort is being intensified toward arresting the remaining fleeing bandits.”

“The Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command, CP Musa Yusuf Garba, while commiserating with the family members of the deceased, called on members of the public to volunteer in assisting the Police with any relevant information that will lead to the arrest of the remaining fleeing bandits,” the statement added.