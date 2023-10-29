Bandits abduct Zamfara Monarch, four others

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Bandits at the weekend, invaded the Yashi community in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State where they killed one, abducted the traditional ruler in the community, and 4 others.

The bandits also denied the locals access to their farms and therefore, they could not be able to harvest crops.



Hon. Hamisu Alhaji Faru, the lawmaker representing the people of Bukkuyum South in the Zamfara State House of Assembly, said the bandits attacked the community on Friday night at about 3 am, killed a local and went away with 5 individuals including the traditional ruler.



He however assured that the state government in collaboration with the security agencies have intensified efforts to stop the bandits from moving the abducted victims far away from the community.

He said the victims would soon be rescued and appealed for calm in the community, adding that the Governor was deeply concerned about the security situation in the state and had not relented his efforts in finding a solution to the menace.



Speaking on why the village farmers could not be able to access their farms and harvest crops due to the fear of bandits, the lawmaker disclosed that the Armoured Personnel Carrier ( APC) that was operating at Gwashi area was withdrawn.



‘We are appealing to the people to be patient, I’m in government and I know the effort our Governor and the Deputy Governor are making on security matters. By the grace of Allah we would deal with the situation, ” he said.