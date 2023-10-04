Banditry: Reps ask COAS, IGP to deploy personnel to address worsening security in Katsina

By Gift ChapiOdekina

The House of Representatives on Wednesday asked the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja and the Inspector General of Police (IGP),Kayode Egbetokun to deploy more security personnel to intensify security architecture and tackle security challenges in Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The House also urged the Chief of Army Staff to establish an operational unit for rapid response in the area to address the worsening insecurity in Dandume Local Government Area and its environs

in Funtua.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion by Abubakar Ahmad Muhammad (APC, Katsina).

Muhammad in his motion said insecurity

in Dandume Local Government Area and its environs has assumed a worrisome dimension in recent times.

He said the area has become a haven for bandits, armed robbers, kidnappers, cattle rustlers and all other types of criminal elements in recent times.

Awareof the reoccurring insecurity challenges in the areahas led to loss of lives, kidnappings and the dispossession of properties owned by the locals has assumed an alarming

He said many rural dwellers have been displaced on account of the onslaughts while agricultural activities have been paralysed leading to economic loss to Katsina State, and the nation at large.

He said the number of out-of-school children has significantly increased as schools are frequently attacked and, students kidnapped thus creating fear amongst parents who prefer their children to stay at home.

Muhammad said several villagers in the local government now live in fear due to displacementof their valuable properties worth hundreds of millions in naira.

The House while adopting the motion, called for immediate government intervention to curb insecurity in the area and proffer

lasting solution to the problem.

The House also urged the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and as well as the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials to the affected communities within the Local Government Area.