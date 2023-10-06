Banditry: Grass-eating displaced Zamfara woman, children get succour

Relief has come the way of a woman, Hauwa’u Halliru, and her children, displaced by bandits and forced to eat grass to survive in Zamfara.

Governor Dauda Lawal’s attention was earlier drawn to the heart-wrenching video clip which had gone viral on social media platforms.

A press statement on Friday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that Lawal hosted the woman at the Government House and provided her with a new home, along with scholarship for the children.

The statement said, “the plight of the displaced woman highlights the urgent need for action to address the root causes of displacement and ensure that families have access to necessities.

“The Governor hosted the displaced woman as a demonstration of his unwavering dedication to safeguarding the lives and welfare of all citizens in Zamfara.

“Hauwa’u Halliru is a victim who lost everything due to banditry.

“Governor Lawal expressed his commitment to ending insecurity in the state and offered condolences to families affected by banditry.

“As a compassionate leader, Governor Lawal promptly provided the displaced woman with a roof over her head and comfortable and well-furnished home.

“He reassured her of his government’s determination to feed her family and also provide other necessities and ensuring that she rebuilds her life with dignity and security.

“Furthermore, His Excellency instructed the Commissioner of Education, Science, and Technology to ensure her children’s immediate enrolment and full scholarship.

“He also urged all relevant authorities to intensify efforts in identifying vulnerable families facing similar challenges and provide them with necessary support.

“In his remarks, Comrade Salisu Umar, the Chairman of the Human Rights Defenders, expressed admiration for the Governor’s commitment to the safety and welfare of the people.

“He lauded the Governor’s proactive approach and stated that it was the first time he had witnessed such a display of leadership in the state, noting that his words echoed the sentiment of the people who have long awaited a leader to put their needs first.”