Ballon d’Or 2023: Full list of winners

Argentina and Inter Miami forward, Lionel Messi, claimed a historic 8th Ballon d’Or award on Monday. The 36-year-old led the Albiceleste to their third World Cup success in Qatar last year.
Messi was named ahead of Manchester City forward, Erling Haaland, who had a perfect debut season with the Citizens, winning an unprecedented treble for the club. He also succeeded France forward, Karim Benzema, who won the award in 2022.
Aside from Messi, there were also other winners on the night, including Spanish Women’s World Cup-winning midfielder, Aitana Bonmati, who won the Women’s Ballon d’Or.
Yashin Trophy: Emiliano Martinez
EMILIANO MARTINEZ IS THE 2023 YACHINE TROPHY WINNER! 🇦🇷#TropheeYachine #ballondor pic.twitter.com/UV0AkpFNbA— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@ballondor) October 30, 2023
Socrates Award: Vinicius Junior
.@vinijr after winning the Socrates Award! #prixsocrates with @peaceandsport / #ballondor pic.twitter.com/UakgEeirhP— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@ballondor) October 30, 2023
Women Club of the Year: FC Barcelona Femeni
Our very first winner! FC Barcelona Femeni is the women club of the year! Congrats,@FCBfemeni— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@ballondor) October 30, 2023
💙📷 #clubdelannée #ballondor📷 pic.twitter.com/eFexeMJCsj
Kopa Trophy For Best Young Player: Jude Bellingham
JUDE BELLINGHAM IS THE 2023 KOPA TROPHY! #TrophéeKopa #ballondor pic.twitter.com/JuEvgY1WAO— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@ballondor) October 30, 2023
Gerd Müller Award: Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland from @ManCity is the Gerd Müller Award winner! 🤖⚽️🎯#trophéeGerdMuller #ballondor pic.twitter.com/Jqi7DI6QeP— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@ballondor) October 30, 2023
Men Club of the Year: Manchester City
Back-to-Back winner! Manchester City is the men club of the year!— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@ballondor) October 30, 2023
Congrats, @ManCity 💙#clubdelannee #ballondor pic.twitter.com/1cTu15YSUn
Women’s Ballon d’Or: Aitana Bonmati
AITANA BONMATI IS THE 2023 WOMEN’S BALLON D’OR! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/LZnFvHpOjV— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@ballondor) October 30, 2023
