Ballon d’Or 2023: Full list of winners

Argentina and Inter Miami forward, Lionel Messi, claimed a historic 8th Ballon d’Or award on Monday. The 36-year-old led the Albiceleste to their third World Cup success in Qatar last year.

Messi was named ahead of Manchester City forward, Erling Haaland, who had a perfect debut season with the Citizens, winning an unprecedented treble for the club. He also succeeded France forward, Karim Benzema, who won the award in 2022.

Aside from Messi, there were also other winners on the night, including Spanish Women’s World Cup-winning midfielder, Aitana Bonmati, who won the Women’s Ballon d’Or.

Yashin Trophy: Emiliano Martinez

Socrates Award: Vinicius Junior

Women Club of the Year: FC Barcelona Femeni

Kopa Trophy For Best Young Player: Jude Bellingham

Gerd Müller Award: Erling Haaland

Men Club of the Year: Manchester City

Women’s Ballon d’Or: Aitana Bonmati