Bad roads: FG gives contractors 14-days ultimatum

-Tinubu backs Umahi on use of concrete roads

No amount of gang-up, intimidation will stop use of concrete

Plans to drag contractors that abandoned projects to ICPC

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA— THE Federal Government has given contractors handling roads projects but abandoned them a 14-day ultimatum to return to site or face revocation of the contracts.

The government also threatened to drag contractors ganging up against the use of concrete for road construction to the anti crime agencies including the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other related offences, ICPC.

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi disclosed this after meeting behind closed-doors with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister, who vowed that he will not succumb to the gang-up and blackmail from contractors, said that President Tinubu has given him the support for the use of concrete in reinforcement.

Briefing State House correspondents after the meeting with the President, Umahi, who is an engineer by profession said that some contractors have keyed into the policy just as major cement producers have agreed to discount prices for such government road builders.

He also highlighted the advantages of cement roads over asphalt/bitumen, including cheaper costs and the need to encourage local production of cement against importation of bitumen.

Umahi further warned contractors against the dodgy attitude of securing about 20 projects but end up deploying as few as two units of equipment to site.

He said, “There are some elements within that are also fighting me, who are also benefitting from the system and that is the greatest problem we have and I just pretended. I will flush those elements out and send them to ICPC to handle them because nobody can hold this country to ransom.”

