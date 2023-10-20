Await S’Court judgement on Tinubu’s certificate saga, LP chieftain chides Atiku, Obi

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Oluwadare Joseph Faduri, a former presidential aspirant under the Labour Party, has called for calm amidst the raging controversy regarding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s educational credentials.

In a statement on Friday, he urged Nigerians to wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict on the matter, cautioning against premature judgement.

Faduri, who openly declared his non-support for Tinubu, expressed surprise at the focus on the President’s certificate.

He chided Atiku for exploiting the situation, accusing him of using the issue for personal gain.

“The certificate is becoming an issue now, because the person fronting the certificate saga, precisely, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was a man that lost in the Tribunal,

“Yet, this same issue of the certificate is already a case before the Supreme Court in Nigeria,” he stated.

He labelled the controversy as a distraction, emphasizing the need for Nigerians to concentrate on the country’s political process and its requirements.

“Even according to the constitution, anyone intending to contest as president only needs a secondary school certificate to be qualified.

“That shows the value placed on education in our dear country. If we must have a nation and want to take the issue of certificate very important, then we are going to start the correction from our political process,” he said.

Faduri further warned Peter Obi, a key figure in the Labour Party, against getting involved in the controversy prior to the court’s verdict.

“My advice to Mr. Peter Obi is that he should focus on resolving the internal crisis in the Labour Party that has divided the party into two rather than joining Atiku on this issue before the verdict of the court,” he cautioned.

Finally, Faduri urged Nigerians to look to the future, encouraging them to prepare for the next electoral cycle in 2027.

“Fellow Nigerians, we still have 2027 ahead of us, let’s focus on preparing on how to take over our dear country,” he ended his statement.