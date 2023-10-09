Aviation unions caution against ‘unverified’ petitions against NiMet boss

NiMet DG, Matazu

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

In a bid to maintain professionalism and fairness in the aviation sector, aviation unions have issued a stern warning against the circulation of unverified petitions targeting the Director General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

The NiMet Joint Action Committee (NJAC), consisting of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Association Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP), Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) and Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporation and Government Own Company (SSASCGON) signed by their various union’s branch secretaries Com. Okunbor Hycent, Com. Okereafor Remeo, Com. Alao A. Adesina and Com. Alleh Kehinde King respectively voiced their concerns about the recent petitions being circulated against the NiMet boss, Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu.

Speaking during a media parly, the union called for caution and refrain from participating in actions that could potentially damage the reputation of the agency and its leadership.

According to them, the Director General of NiMet, Prof. Matazu, is highly respected in the aviation industry, both nationally and internationally.

“His efforts and expertise have brought significant advancements to the organization and have increased its influence on the global stage.

“We are concerned about the damage these unverified petitions can cause to the aviation industry as a whole. It is important for all relevant parties to exercise restraint and adhere to established protocols before engaging in any accusations or allegations against the NiMet boss.

“We urge petitioners to gather concrete evidence and follow the appropriate channels for their concerns to be addressed.”

The Aviation Unions emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in handling any grievances within the industry.

Furthermore, the union highlighted the professionalism and dedication of Prof. Matazu, who has been instrumental in enhancing Nigeria’s meteorological services.

“Under his leadership, NiMet has progressed significantly, leading to improved weather forecasting, enhanced safety measures, welfare of staff, among others.”

They added: “Nimet is not a political forum as workers in the Agency are mostly professionals who have the trust of the public. As earlier stated, we as Unions can not speak for the Management of NiMet but we (as workers leaders) can categorically state based on our observations as critical stakeholders here that the Petitioner may not have been properly briefed and well groomed before hastily forwarding his petition to the bodies he sent it.

“He may wish to understand that the things he mentioned in his petition passed through bureaucratic processes before they were executed and relevant government bodies carried along. Otherwise, the Unions would has been the first to alert the public. Our role is also to ensure the survival of NiMet because that is where we are paid salaries.”

They, however, lauded the Director General/CEO NiMet for his leadership style, saying that it is centered on inclusivity and void of nepotism and parodiatism.

“He has indeed contributed positively towards the development of the Agency, and they categorically said that since the inception of his administration, the staff have relatively enjoyed unity among themselves religiously and ethnically”, they said.