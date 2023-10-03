Australian Open to become 15-day event in 2024 

By Enitan Abdultawab

The Australian Open will officially return as a 15-day event for the first time in 2024, according to reports.

The new development is to be implemented as an attempt to reduce the number of late-night games at Melbourne Park, as seen in the past years of the competition.

The Grand Slam, which will start on January 14, 2024, has a day added to it and will officially become a 15-day event. Quite easily, a minimum of two games will be scheduled for day sessions on the courts as opposed to the usual three that lasted late into the night.

In the past, the organisers have scheduled, in the first six games of the competition, five singles matches on each of the two main courts, Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena.

Now, the day sessions, usually from 11 a.m., will be reduced to two, so that night sessions from 7 p.m. will be reduced or prevented totally.

The tournament director, Tom Craig, announced the new development in a statement.

“We’ve listened to feedback from the players and fans and are excited to deliver a solution to minimise late finishes while continuing to provide a fair and equitable schedule on the stadium courts.

“The additional day will achieve this, benefiting scheduling for fans and players alike. The first round will now be played over three days instead of two.”