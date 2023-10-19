Atiku’s team blasts Tinubu over attempt to stall release of FBI files

John Alechenu, Abuja

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar’s media team, has bashed President Bola Tinubu over his fresh attempt to block the release of the details of his criminal investigation by the American Federal Bureau of Investigation FBI.

In a statement signed by his Atiku’s Special Assistant on Public Communications, Phrank Shaibu, the team described the attempt by Tinubu’s lawyers to stall the release of the documents just like the unsuccessfully tried to do with his academic records at the Chicago State University, CSU.

They recalled that earlier in the week, Tinubu’s lawyers in the US filed motions to appear in an ongoing freedom of information action brought against the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), where records that may help answer questions about Bola A. Tinubu’s real identity and decades-long endeavours are domiciled.

The statement read in part, “Christopher Carmichael, one of the lawyers who represented Tinubu in the recent Chicago State University (CSU) records case, filed the motion, dated October 18, 2023, stating that he was a lawyer in good standing to appear in the case in the FOIA lawsuit underway in Washington D.C.”

Reacting to this development, however, Atiku’s aide said Tinubu’s constant attempts to hide details of his sordid past were unbecoming of a man ruling over 200 million people.

Shaibu said, “I think it is time for all Nigerians to express serious concern about this man named Bola A. Tinubu, if at all that is his real name. Some members of the Tinubu family led by Rafiu Tinubu, a former Lagos State Head of Service, claimed they don’t know him.

“Some schools he attended denied him; he has now kept mute over the primary and secondary schools he attended, and he has refused to reveal the identity of his father and even his past.

“He refused to come clean on the details of his settlement with American authorities amid his drug trafficking probe.

“Now, an attempt is being made to reveal the true details of the criminal investigation, but he has gone ahead to try and block it.

“His surrogates led by Mr Festus Keyamo had said during the electioneering that the drug investigation launched against him back in 1992 was a tax related matter.

“So, if that is the case, why is he afraid to let the FBI release the documents? This is indeed shameful.”

The Atiku aide called on US authorities to see themselves as the last hope of Nigerians since most Nigerian courts had blocked all attempts to expose Bola A. Tinubu.

He added, “Tinubu is a corn-man. He has been able to deceive Nigerians by keeping his past as a secret. Sadly, every attempt by well-meaning Nigerians to expose him has been blocked by the courts.

“In Lagos State, where he has ruled as Lord of the Manor for decades, the state has refused to honour FOI requests.

“Nigerians are now looking up to US authorities to do the needful so that they can, at least, have the true information on the man who is presiding over their lives.

“ We call on American authorities not to be persuaded by this corn-man. Enough is enough! His criminal files must be released.”

Shaibu said back in 2007, Rafiu Tinubu, a former Lagos State Head of Service, authored a book entitled , ‘Onijumu Wura: The Tinubu Dynasty of Kakawa’, in order to expose Tinubu as an impostor.

“Unfortunately, shortly after that book was launched, all the copies were miraculously mopped up. Till date, no one can find a copy of the book. The holy book says it is only the wicked that runs even when no one pursues them.

“It is time for the mask of this impostor to be unveiled once and for all. Nigerians deserve to know who Bola A. Tinubu truly is.”

He said, Nigerians have a right to know about the past record of their president. Unfortunately, each time an opportunity comes up for Nigerians to have a full glance at the character of the man they call president, Tinubu makes a shameless attempt to block such discoveries.

“We recall that when his purported academic records at the Chicago State University were to be released, President Tinubu said such discovery would cause him irreparable damage.

“Thanks to the CSU discoveries, Nigerians now know that their President is a certificate forger, who not only fabricated the documents he gave to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the run up to the 2023 Presidential election, but that he has been a forger as far back as 1970, when he forged the secondary school certificate of the then non-existent Government College Lagos.

“Bola A. Tinubu is, yet again, playing the stalling games with the decision of the Federal Bureau of Investigation to release documents on his past while he was in the United States.

“Bola A. Tinubu must behave like a statesman and be decent enough to know that each time he comes around to frustrate a discovery about him, he embarrasses a country of over 200 million people.”