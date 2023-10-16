Ateke, Asari, Boyloaf, others meet in Rivers over oil theft

Ateke Tom

•Surveillance team uncovers major pipeline illegal tap

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Niger Delta ex-war lords including His Royal Majesty, Dr Ateke Michael Tom, the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom and the Sekuro of Niger Delta, Asari Dokubo, Ajube Bibopori, (Gen. Shootaside) and Victor Ben Ebikabowei, (Gen. Boyloaf) have met on how to resolve the issues of oil theft.

This is coming as the Ijaw Youths Network commended President Bola Tinubu for renewing the pipeline protection contract awarded to Tantita Security Services Limited for another three years.

Oil Assets Surveillance Contractors Forum, OASCF, yesterday said it discovered a major tapping on the Trans-Niger Pipeline, TNP, used by oil thieves in syphoning crude from the facility in Bonny Local Government Area, Rivers state.

The foremost former militant leaders and key stakeholders from the six states of the Niger Delta region met on Saturday at the Palace of King Ateke, Okochiri Kingdom, Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State.

A source privy to the development said the meeting was convened to discuss ways and strategies needed for overseeing the pipeline surveillance contract with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL.

The source, which did not want his name mentioned, said those in attendance also shared the objective of intensifying their efforts to combating illegal refining which is affecting the environment.

The source noted that the former warlords expressed commitment to boost collaborative endeavours aimed at safeguarding the pipelines and other critical infrastructure in the area.

The source further said the meeting is a collaborative approach with the ability to ensuring a turnaround in the ongoing struggle against oil theft, with far-reaching benefits for the entire region and the Nigerian economy.

IYN commend Tinubu, NNPC

The IYN Coordinator, Frank Ebikabo and Secretary, Federal Ebiaridor, said in a statement yesterday that the President displayed uncommon leadership in the pursuit of the collective good of Nigeria.

The group said that the decision of the President who ignored a campaign of calumny orchestrated by a group of self serving individuals was a further vindication of the bold efforts made by Tantita Security Limited to confront the mindless theft of the nation’s oil resources.

The IYN said that the renewal of the contract in spite of the massive campaign against the company clearly showed that the President is determined to strengthen the fight against the oil thieves who have held down this country’s economy for years.

The group also commended the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Mr Mele Kyari, for the outstanding display of firmness and patriotism in the lingering issue of the fight against oil theft and economic sabotage in the country.

OASCF uncovers illegal tap

OASCF which uncovered a crude oil theft point at Ogbonga, Oloma community has called on security agencies to move in to open investigations into the development.

Graham Pepple, Secretary of OASCF in Bonny Kingdom, who expressed the group’s concern, said they discovered the illegal loading point on the Trans-Niger Pipeline, TNP, a facility belonging to Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC.

Pepple said: “We call on the military, police, civil defense, all relevant security high commands to move in to investigate the illegal oil loading point sited at Ogbonga, Oloma community.

“The illegal connection, IC, was found to have been installed for purpose of feeding illegally refineries from the TNP Line. We urge the security authority to carry out proper investigation to ascertain those involved in the installation of the bunkering line. We are surprised that despite robust presence of the army and navy houseboats stationed around the said location, loading of illegally refined products via a line illegally connected to the TNP at Ogbonga area of Bonny Island is still going on.”