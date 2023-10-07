At least 198 killed in Gaza in conflict with Israel

Palestinian men carry a victim following an Israeli air strike at the Erez crossing between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was at “war” with Palestinian militant group Hamas after barrages of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel. (Photo by BASHAR TALEB / AFP)

At least 198 people were killed in Gaza on Saturday, the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave said, after Hamas militants fired a barrage of rockets into Israel which responded with air strikes.

The ministry said up until 4:20 pm (1320 GMT) there were “198 martyrs and 1,610 wounded with different injuries” in the conflict.