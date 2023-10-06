At 10, Consulting firm pushes for proper softskill training for job creation

Centre is Lead Consultant, HYT, Folusho Odegbaike with members of the consulting firm, friends and well-wishers at the event held in Lagos

By Moses Nosike

In a bid to prepare more Nigerian graduates for employment and for self-reliant thereby reducing the ravaging rate of unemployment, and at same time provide solution to Japa syndrome, the management of HYT Consulting, an organisation that trains people to fit in at the workspace, at its 10 years of celebrating decade of excellence which coincided with Nigeria’s independence with a them, ‘SoftSkills, Solution To Japa Syndrome has indicated readiness to increase its level of training to increase employment in Nigeria through softskill training.

Speaking during the 10th year anniversary celebration, the achievement and challenges so far, Lead Consultant, Folusho Odegbaike, told the audience that the Japa syndrome should be seen as an opportunity to step up training for those who remain in the country with soft skills to increase employability in the nation.

Odegbaike, who is a highly accomplished human capital management consultant with more than 20 years of practical experience in various aspects of Human Capital Learning and Development, Performance Management, Customer Service, and other core Human Resources and Administration functions, said that having worked in HR firm for a number of years with a passion to help people helped her find a calling as a training specialist, which eventually berthed HYT Consulting.

According to her, we have been in business for 10 years now, even though we started pretty small like other SMEs. “I started out of my office in another organization because the MD of the organisation I was working for believed that I should own a business in that line.

“During my tenure as the head of Human Resources, I assumed responsibility for the entire HR operations and successfully undertook a comprehensive restructuring of the HR division, aligning it with best practices. This strategic overhaul played a pivotal role in guiding the company, which had a workforce of over 700 employees, to achieve its corporate objectives. So, HYT started to grow from there. I wouldn’t say it has been easy, but it’s been worth the challenges.”

Speaking on the company’s latest expansion into a standard training school 10 years after, the certified SAP HCM and project management professional with a solid grasp of the Prince2 Project Management Methodology explained that she wanted to continue the vision of training for as long as she could.

“One thing I wanted to have is a big training school. I knew what I wanted in my head but I couldn’t articulate it until someone introduced Mr Teju Ajayi of The Architects Place to me. When I saw the 3D, I was blown away. Months later, it became reality.