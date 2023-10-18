ASUU decries dissolution of governing council in Dangote varsity

Osodeke

The Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology,Wudil, has decried the dissolution of the institution’s governing council by Gov. Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State.

This is contained in a statement issued by the chapter’s Chairperson, Dr.Aliyu Ahmad and Secretary, Dr.Mudassir Nasir, in Kano on Wednesday,

The union described as “inappropriate,” the dissolution of the council which was effected by the Gov. Yusuf, on May 29.

The union said it was dismayed over the continuous running of the institution, formerly known as Kano State University of Science and Technology, without a governing council, as a result of the dissolution.

It said the development was in breach and disregard of the provisions of the Kano State University of Science and Technology (Amendment) Law of 2017.

The union therefore called on the governor to, as a matter of urgency reconstitute the council “in order to avoid paralysing the university system.”

It also urged the state government to settle the outstanding entitlements of staff of the university.( NAN)