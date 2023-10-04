ASUP, KADPOLY management embrace dialogue over Quarters Crisis

By Ibrahim Hassan,Kaduna

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Kaduna Polytechnic chapter and the school management, have resolved to settle for dialogue so as to end their disagreement over sales of staff quarters and land by the school authority.

The KADPOLY ASUP Chairman, Abubakar Jibrin Abdullahi had earlier raised alarm, alleging that the school management had threatened to disband the Union and sack him for challenging the authority over the sales of the staff quarters even when the federal government through the Ministry of education had put a stop to it.

In a statement on Thursday, Abdullahi disclosed that concerned stakeholders and the national leadership of the Union have intervened in the crisis, and advised for dialogue with the KADPOLY management.

The statement reads : “On behalf of the Chapter members, the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, Kaduna Chapter has found it expedient to inform of the current development, following our recent public statement on the crises between the management and union, particularly as it concerns the suspension of the Chairman.”

“You will recall that, in the last instance, the union raised concerns about the suspension and the possible aftermath.

I wish to immediately inform that, following the intervention of critical stakeholders within the community and beyond, the Union is considering the option of dialogue with management for the overall interest of the Institution.”

“To this end, in line with the position of the national leadership of the union and the intervention of other stakeholders, the Chapter leadership is making the necessary effort to complement the ongoing initiation of alternative dispute resolution on the matter.”

“While hoping that, both parties would reach an amicable understanding for the overall interest of the Institution, I wish to thank all stakeholders who have made this possible, including the media.”

“As a union, we shall continue to prioritize the overall welfare of our members and the integrity of the Institution and its many stakeholders,”the statement added.