Assistant police commissioner, Odunmbaku dies in his sleep

Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Oluseye Odunmbaku has reportedly died in his sleep at his residence in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Odunmbaku whose sudden demise has been confirmed by the state command was also the Department of Operations until his demise.

The Police Spokesman, CSP Asinim Butswat confirmed the development on Tuesday, October 17, but did not provide any details regarding the circumstances surrounding the officer’s death.

“The State Police Command regrets to announce the demise of ACP Oluseye Odunmbaku, until his death, he was the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations,” Butswat said in a terse statement.