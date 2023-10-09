Aseyin ends seclusion rites Wednesday, moves to palace

Laolu Elijah, Ibadan

AFTER a 14-day compulsory seclusion rites preparatory to his formal installation, the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Sefiu Olawale Oyebola Adeyeri III, will on Wednesday, enter the palace built for the monarch of the town.

The information was contained in a statement by the monarch and made available to journalists on Monday. Iseyin is an agrarian town in Oyo State.

According to the release, Oba Adeyeri will complete the mandatory two week seclusion rites on Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 and thereafter expected to enter his palace same day with funfair.

As it is done in Yoruba land, seclusion is an isolated room within the town where a new king will remain for either seven or fourteen days.

While observing the rites, he will be taught ways and manners of how a king should comport himself while on the throne. Also, some traditional rites will be performed.

The memorable event is expected to have in attendance royal fathers from cities, towns and villages across Oyo State.

Also, the monarch is expecting sons and daughters of the land from far and near to be part of the event marking his entry into the palace.

The monarch announced that the event which will commence at exactly 10am promises to be the begining of another phase of accelerated growth and development.

About a fortnight ago, the kingmakers warned that seclusion rites should not be covered by the media.