Asaba park unveils first ever 45 days of Christmas extravaganza

It’s excitement galore in Delta and neighbouring states, as the management of Leisure Park, Asaba has come up with a never before experienced Christmas extravaganza tagged ‘Christmas in Delta’.

According to a statement released by the Park’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Godday Umukoro, Christmas in Delta, is billed to be a sustained 45 days event which will commence on the 1st of December, 2023, and will run through to the 14th of January, 2024, across multiple locations in the 25 local government areas of the state.

The statement further revealed that the event will feature a 121 feet Christmas Tree (acclaimed to be the tallest in Africa), a Cultural carnival Parade, an armada of Santa Claus spreading the joy of Christmas all over the State, Love Boats on the historic River Niger, Boat Regatta and Rowing Race on the crystal clear waters of River Ethiope, Drummers Battle, Multiple Christmas Villages and fun spots, Lego City, Train Rides, Music, Wildlife Tour and cultural dances that will culminate in a synchronised Fireworks Display across the 25 Local Government Areas of the state at the same time.

Speaking further, Mr. Umukoro said there will be days and nights of high impact music concerts, comedy shows and drama presentations asserting that Delta is the only place where the true spirit of Christmas will be in full rhythm and motion this year.

He therefore called on all Nigerians to take advantage of this event and make preparations to experience the uniqueness of the Delta warmth and hospitality this upcoming yuletide seasonp