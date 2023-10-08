Arsenal vs Manchester City – Preview, team news and predictions

By Enitan Abdultawab

Arsenal host defending Champions Manchester City at the Emirates on Sunday in what seems to be a deciding clash yet again even though the league table is just beginning to take shape.

Mikel Arteta’s men will be looking to win this tie —convincingly or unconvincingly — after Lens opened up and capitalized on the team’s inconsistencies since the season started. Although Arsenal haven’t lost in the league, there have been concerns on their performances in the past weeks and Tuesday’s match proved it.

Now, they face a Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City whose performances in the past weeks too haven’t been overwhelming. They had to fight till the end to snatch a 3-1 win at Leipzig on Wednesday to avoid three consecutive losses. Until last week when they visited Wolverhampton Wanderers, they have been unbeaten and will look forward to returning to winning ways in the league.

Form

Arsenal : LWWDW

Manchester City : WLLWW

Teams news

Arsenal will still be without the services of Jurien Timber and it looks like star Gabriel Martinelli will be given more time to ensure his availability. Bukayo Saka, who left the field limping at Lens, is still in contention to play but might have to watch Fabio Vieira take his place if otherwise. Leonardo Trossard is back and available for selection again and will join the rest of the squad to play City.

Rodri will be absent from Man City’s lineup as he completes the last game of his domestic suspension, forcing Pep Guardiola to make a midfield choice. Rico Lewis performed impressively in that role during the Leipzig match and might be selected alongside Mateo Kovacic.

Additionally, Bernardo Silva is now back and ready to play for the City manager. This leaves Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones as the only players currently sidelined due to injury.

Predictions

Arsenal will have a tough time containing Manchester City as they hope to bounce back from the UCL defeat. Manchester City too have a mission to stay atop the league table and they have had a win as a booster in the midweek.

It will be a festival of brilliance at the Emirates but Manchester City might come out safe in the one.

Arsenal 1 Manchester City 2