Arsenal vs Man City, Brighton vs Liverpool; other matches to watch this weekend

By Enitan Abdultawab

League football resumes officially after the second round of the European Cups with the continent’s top-five league clubs to continue their quest towards earning a top spot in their respective leagues.

Now, the fixtures are coming thick and fast and will be coupled with international duties in the coming weeks. However, there are a handful of matches that will prove to be mouthwatering given the teams’ present form.

Here are five fixtures to watch out for this weekend;

Brighton vs Liverpool – Sunday, 8 October

Brighton are not enjoying the best of run at the moment as they are without a win in their last three matches. Now, they face an in-form Liverpool who are livid at the moment following their unfortunate and controversial loss to Tottenham at the weekend. They have quickly responded with a convincing 2 – 0 win versus Union Saint Gilliose in the Europa league and are more than ready to travel to Brighton.

The disappointing 6-1 thrashing at Aston Villa haunted Brighton in Marseille as they suffered to salvage a late draw to save their journey towards qualification.

Arsenal vs Manchester City – Sunday, 8 October

Arsenal suffered their first loss of the season at Lens on Tuesday, quite shockingly. It was not only that, they lost Bukayo Saka to injury and might miss his involvement against City. Although Mikel Arteta’s men have not lost a single match in the league, they will, no doubt, have a lot of work to do stop a Rodri-less Manchester City.

Until last week, City were unbeaten in the league but have quickly bounced back with a win in Germany when they beat RP Leipzig on Wednesday. The defending champions now head to the Emirates with a lot of confidence.

West Ham vs Newcastle – Sunday, 8 October

West Ham and Newcastle enjoyed a festival of wins in the Champions and Europa league respectively. While West Ham recorded an amazing record of the first English team to go unbeaten for 17 consecutive games in European competition, Newcastle entertained their fans to a convincing victory against Paris Saint-Germain.

In the league, they sit 7th and 8th with 13 and 12 points respectively after seven matches.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad – Sunday, 8 October

Thanks to a Morata-double on Wednesday, Atletico Madrid continue their impressive run to the season as they won Feyenoord away from home in the Champions league. This came after they came from behind last weekend to beat Cadiz. They are now unbeaten in the last five matches and will be tested heavily against an on-form Real Sociedad.

Real Sociedad too are unbeaten in their last five matches. They seem comfortable in attack with on-form Take Kubo and Mikel Oyerzabal partnership a threat that could hunt Atletico Madrid.

Rennes vs Paris Saint-Germain – Sunday, 8 October

Rennes are working so hard to join top teams at the peak of the table and Sunday presents the perfect opportunity to leapfrog Paris Saint-Germain from 6th position to 5th position. Bar the last match loss to Villareal, Rennes are unbeaten in their last four matches and will be hoping to compound PSG’s woes.

PSG are enduring a tough time at the moment. They lost heavily to Newcastle after they suffered a painful goalless draw at Clement Foot. They will be hoping to bounce back from their woes with a win.