Arsenal vs Man City: Arteta confident of victory in Super Sunday clash

Mikel Arteta says title-chasing Arsenal can take confidence from their Community Shield win over Manchester City as the Gunners face the Premier League champions on Sunday.

Arsenal have not beaten City in the league since 2015, but the Gunners boss said their August victory on penalties in the Community Shield — the annual curtain-raiser to the season — had given his team belief.

“That was an important one for us,” he said. “To win a title against Man City is always something you have to value. The way we did it as well and it gives us confidence and belief that we can beat them.”

Arsenal led the Premier League for long stretches last season but faltered in the final furlong as City overtook them to claim their third consecutive title.

Treble winners City lead the way again after seven games, but the third placed Gunners are just one point behind.

Arteta said he was determined to look forward, rather than back at Arsenal’s poor league record against City.

“We aren’t looking back for sure because there were different players participating in those games, but we know one thing for certain, that we’re going to have to be at our best,” he said.

“We have to be at our best in every department for 100 minutes. Then we have a chance.”

Arteta, who worked as Guardiola’s City assistant before becoming Arsenal boss, was asked if the two coaches could still surprise each other.

“I’m sure that every year we have new tools and new players that can do different things, but obviously we know each other and we expect something from each other,” he said.

“At the end, it is down to the players and they are the ones that surprise you the most. That’s for sure.”

Arteta said Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka is in contention to play despite being forced off during the midweek 2-1 loss at Lens in the Champions League.

Team News (Arsenal vs Man City)

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is a major doubt after limping off during the Champions League defeat by Lens.

Gabriel Martinelli is expected to miss a sixth successive game because of a hamstring issue.

City are without midfielder Rodri who will serve the final game of a three-match ban.

Bernardo Silva is available after returning to the squad in midweek, while John Stones and Kevin de Bruyne have both been ruled out.

Match Facts



Head-to-Head

Arsenal have lost 15 of the past 16 meetings, including 12 consecutive Premier League defeats

The Gunners’ last two wins over City have come in FA Cup semi-finals: 2-0 in 2020 and 2-1 in 2017

Arsenal have gone 16 top-flight games against Manchester City without keeping a clean sheet

City are the only side that Mikel Arteta has failed to beat during his managerial career in the Premier League – he has lost all seven meetings against his former club.

Arsenal

Arsenal are unbeaten in the Premier League, winning five and drawing two of their seven matches

However, the Gunners suffered their first loss of the season in midweek, going down 2-1 to Lens in the Champions League

The north Londoners have won 19 of their past 26 Premier League home games, drawing five and losing to Manchester City and Brighton

Mikel Arteta’s side have kept just four clean sheets in their past 28 home league fixtures, with 63% of the goals they have conceded since the start of last season coming at Emirates Stadium

The Gunners have dropped points in five of their eight Premier League home games without Bukayo Saka, winning three, drawing three and losing two

Saka has contributed five goals and two assists in his past eight Premier League appearances.

Manchester City

Manchester City could lose back-to-back Premier League fixtures for the first time since December 2018, when they were beaten by Crystal Palace and Leicester

City have lost one third of their 15 league matches without Rodri since his debut in August 2019, compared to just 13% of the 144 games he has featured in

Erling Haaland scored in both of the top-flight clashes with Arsenal last season, with each goal coming after the 80th minute

Haaland has scored in his previous four Premier League outings in London, a run which started with a goal in City’s 3-1 win at Arsenal in February

Goalkeeper Ederson is set to make his 300th City appearance on Sunday.

Predictions

Arsenal 1 vs 2 Man City