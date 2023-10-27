Armed herdsmen lay ambush on Makurdi-Lafia road, kill 3, injure others

deserted ever bysy Makurdi road, Lafia, Nasarawa State

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Three persons have been reportedly killed by suspected armed herdsmen in an ambush on the busy Makurdi-Lafia road around Ortese in Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

This is coming about a week after the armed herders also reportedly ambushed and killed three Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, who went fishing in the Gwer West LGA area of the state.

It was gathered from a source in the area that the attackers who laid ambush on the highway Thursday evening and Friday morning around Hirnyam, Pevkyaa, and Ortaver villages also left some persons with serious injuries.

According to him, “on the first day which was Thursday evening, the armed herdsmen come out to the Makurdi-Lafia road near where you have the NYSC farm and shot three persons.

“Two of the victims died on the spot but the third person who sustained serious injuries survived and he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“After that, they came and took over the road again Friday morning and shot some other persons. One of the victims died but others survived.

“We are scared that they might take over the road again on Saturday if security is not beefed up around that axis. Those killed were not travelers on the busy road. But they might be targeting travelers on that busy road.

“Recently these armed herdsmen seemed to have become emboldened and are attacking communities around that axis and those in Gwer West LGA of the state,” he said.

Confirming the development, the Security Secretary of Guma LGA, Mr. Christopher Waku said three persons were killed.

He explained that the armed herdsmen laid ambush for two consecutive days at Ortese where they shot and killed three persons along Daudu/Ortese road along the Makurdi-Lafia Highway.

According him, it was not a road block, “the armed herdsmen stood on the Daudu – Ortese road. They killed two persons yesterday Thursday, at about 5pm and injured one person who is receiving treatment at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH.

“Today Friday in the morning they killed one person. All together, they killed three people. And the persons they killed were the locals.” he said.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene said she was not aware of the incident.