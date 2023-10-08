Arewa Youths to NJC: Relocate election tribunal appeal hearings in Delta, Kano, others to Abuja

By Luminous Jannamike

Young people from the northern part of the country, under the aegis of Arewa Youths Alliance for Progress and Development (AYAPD), have called on the Nigerian Judicial Council (NJC) to relocate the Election Tribunal Appeal Hearings to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

This measure, according to the Alliance, is necessary to mitigate escalating political tension in several states, including Delta and Kano, and to ensure due process and fairness in the adjudication of election-related grievances.

In a press briefing on Sunday, the Convener of the AYAPD, Ambassador Umar Babayaro, stated that such a move would help to prevent a potential breakdown of law and order.

He emphasized the critical role of the judiciary in creating a level playing field for all political actors, which can be achieved in an environment where fair hearing and protection are guaranteed.

The Arewa youths also appealed to the Office of the National Security Adviser, the President of the Court of Appeal, and the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to support this initiative.

“On these grounds, we appeal to the Nigerian Judicial Council (NJC), the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), the office of the President of the Court of Appeal, and the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to relocate the following:

“Election Appeal Hearings and cases in Delta State, Kano State, and other states prone to political tension and violence to the Federal Capital Territory – Abuja.

“Appeal Court Justices assigned with Election Tribunal Appeal Cases in Delta State, Kano State, and other states prone to political tension and violence throughout the period of the hearing.

“By relocating these proceedings and personnel to the Federal Capital Territory – Abuja, we aim to ensure a safer and more peaceful environment for the fair and unbiased handling of these cases,” Babayaro said.

The group further urged relevant security agencies to investigate post-election tensions across the country and to ensure integrated security at appeal court premises and during hearings in Abuja.

“Elections by their very nature are contentious. A dedicated mechanism put in place to adjudicate election-related grievances could reduce incentives to engage in electoral violence.

“If electoral actors believe that irregularities can be fairly challenged in an impartial venue, they may be less likely to resort to violence to win.

“We hope sincerely as a Civil Society Organisation that if our concerns are addressed, the tenets of our nascent democracy would be better galvanized,” added Babayaro.

The Alliance’s call came amid increasing political tensions in several states prone to violence.

Their proposal for a neutral and safe location for the hearing of election disputes underscores the urgent need for interventions that can de-escalate these tensions, safeguard democratic processes, and promote peace in the country.