Arewa youths challenge Cardinal Onaiyekan over comments on INEC Chair

Onaiyekan

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, has challenged the Bishop Emeritus of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan over his comments on Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu.

Onaiyekan had slammed Yakubu for misleading Nigerians and not being honest in the conduct of the 2023 elections.

The Cardinal accused Yakubu of not telling Nigerians the truth, when he knew things didn’t go well.

The cleric, however, insisted that the truth should prevail even as the opposition was challenging President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the court.

Reacting, the AYCF in a statement by its President, Shettima Yerima, deecribed Onaiyekan’s comments as ‘dishonest and pretentiousness’.

Yerima said, “True Men of God are expected to preach salvation and not preach selective partisanship behind the garb of religion as is the case with Onaiyekan.

“Rather than hiding behind the garb of religion to play politics, Onaiyekan should leave the pulpit for genuine men of God and pursue his partisanship.

“It is unjust and unfair to accuse Yakubu of any wrongdoing, as he went to great lengths to ensure that the exercise was the most transparent and credible in Nigeria’s history”.