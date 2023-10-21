Appointments: Ondo Rep, Adefarati, lauds Tinubu for prioritizing proficiency above primordial politics

— Congratulates Olusi as MD/ CEO, BOI

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Chairman, the House Committee on Labour, Productivity and Employment, Gboyega Adefarati, has lauded President Bola Tinubu, on the appointment of Dr Olasupo Olusi, as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Industry, BOI.

Adefarati who is representing Akoko South East/Akoko South West Federal constituency, Ondo state at the House of Representatives, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

He commended President Tinubu “for prioritizing proficiency above primordial politics in his appointments to government agencies that demand the services of experts.

The lawmaker noted that ” Dr. Olasupo Olusi is a testament to this fact, for his appointment was conceived out of merit and experience.

” Dr. Olasupo Olusi is a renowned economist and financial expert with Masters degree in International Money, Finance, and Investment, as well as a Doctorate in Finance & Economics from Durham University, United Kingdom, with working experience of over 20 years in World Bank and former economic adviser to then Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Adefarati therefore implored “the new CEO of BOI to channel his expertise and experience garnered over the years to reposition the institution.