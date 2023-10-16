Appeal Court Ruling: Udu PDP candidate, Brown urges supporters to remain focused, calm

Hon. Chief Jite Brown

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Udu constituency in the March 18, 2023 Governorship and State House of Assembly elections, Chief Jite Brown, has urged his teeming supporters to remain calm and focus despite the judgement of the Appeal court in Abuja that favored the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

Making the appeal in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri today, Chief Brown, noted that since power comes from God, he has decided not to question the decision of the judges but to give thanks in every situation no matter how unpleasant it may appear.

While stating that although his team of lawyers are analyzing the Appeal Court judgment inorder to interpret the decision of the judges, the Udu Council boss said the essence of interpreting the ruling that was delivered would further enrich his knowledge on electoral matters.

He appealed to his supporters across the state and especially within the local government area to remain calm, focus and unwavering in their support for him as there are still a lot of greater opportunities that would present itself in the future where he can serve them better.

According to him; “We have fought a good fight and exhausted all the legal means provided in the constitution to reclaim our mandate but God is the one that gives power and we cannot question him when things are not working the way we expected.

“The Appeal court judges have made their decision and I have instructed my legal teem to study the judgment so as to guide us subsequently in any electoral issues like this and I have decided to accept and take this outcome in good fate in the interest of peace and development of Udu local government area.

“I therefore want to encourage my teeming supporters within and outside the Udu council area to remain calm, focus and unwavering in their support as greater opportunities to serve them better could present itself at any level of governance.”

It would be recalled that the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja at the weekend delivered judgement in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate that contested with him. He had earlier secured victory at the Election Petition Tribunal that sat in Asaba.