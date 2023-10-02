APC mocks ‘8-man’ NNPP London protest, slams Kano Gov for blackmailing FG

Omeiza Ajayi

Stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC under the aegis of the National Coalition of APC Progressives Stakeholders have mocked the New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP for organizing an embarrassing 8-man protest in London against the judgment of the Kano state Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which sacked Gov. Abba Yusuf.

According to the APC, some of the lies being circulated by the opposition NNPP deserve to be responded to.

National Secretary of the coalition, Barr. Isabella Odunayo who spoke on behalf of others, recalled that since the Kano State governorship election petition tribunal judgement which sacked NNPC’s Gov. Abba Yusuf, the Kano State Government has been peddling lies against the judiciary, the Federal Government and indeed dragging the image of our great Party, APC on daily basis.

She said; “After failed attempts to discredit the tribunal ruling, the NNPP desperation took them to London where it sponsored a protest to blackmail the Federal Government and discredit the tribunal judgment, unknowingly to the organizers, Nigerians in the diaspora had watched clips of the jubilation that trailed the APC victory at the tribunal thereby Nigerians in London ignored the sponsored protest.

“It is shameful that Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf and the Kwankwasiyya Movement only got eight persons for a protest which targeted about 1,000 people, a sign that Nigerians both home and in the diaspora accepted the judgment in good faith.

“The NNPP should be aware that the judiciary cannot be intimidated by its threat as security agencies in Nigeria are fully prepared to secure the Country. The eight people led by Dr Aminu Bello who embarrassed themselves yesterday (on Sunday) in London does not represent the interest of Nigerians.

“It is barbaric and indeed archaic for the NNPP to toe the part of blackmail calling for justice in far away London when justice has already been served with the judgment of the tribunal.

“We advocate special trial for electoral offenders like Governor Abba Yusuf where he will be may be committed to jail for election theft.

“We call on the Inspector General of Police and the department of state service to commence investigation of the out-going Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and the leadership of the NNPP ahead of their prosecution?”, He queried.