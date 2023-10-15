APC ‘ll win Bayelsa guber poll, in spite of court’s judgment

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for Nov.11 Bayelsa governorship election, says the party will triumph at the poll, in spite of the disqualification of its candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva.

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State and Chairman of the council said this when he spoke with newsmen in Yenagoa.

Yahaya who led members of the National Working Committee of the APC to the state, said that the visit was to strengthen the synergy between the national leadership and the state chapter in order to ensure the party’s victory at the poll.



He said that the party’s candidate possessed the requisite experience and skills to govern the state, inaddition to being widely accepted by the people.



He said that the postponement of the official launch of the party’s campaign was to allow for adequate preparations to receive President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the event adding that a new date for the launch would be communicated soonest.



” We therefore use this medium to call on all our teeming supporters and well wishers to come out enmasse for the campaign rallies.