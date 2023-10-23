APC kicks off campaign, says blackmail won’t stop Uzodimma’s reelection

Uzodimma

By Chinonso Alozie

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Imo state chapter, on Monday warned the opposition parties to stop blackmailing Governor Hope Uzodimma, with insecurity as such blackmail would not stop the reelection of Uzodimma come November 11, 2023 Imo governorship election.

The Director of the Imo APC, Campaign, Jerry Chukwueke, gave this warning while speaking to newsmen in Owerri, on the announcement of the kickoff of the campaign starting with the federal constituencies in the state.

Chukwueke said the opposition political parties who engaged in the use of insecurity to campaign were insensitive, de-marketing the state and scaring away investors.

According to him, “We are not going to be blackmailed by anybody, the other governorship candidates who want to win an election by scaring away people using insecurity. What they are doing is to blackmail Imo, de-market Imo just to win election and it is not going to work. This is not good for our state. Let me say this, the blackmail with insecurity will not work.

“They are doing so, because they don’t have issues to campaign with. They are different from us, for us we are interested in the big project to develop Imo. A state where all of us will be proud of. A state people will come and enjoy and invest. We do not scare away our people. The way the opponents are trying to do. We will focus on the message and deliver it to our people.

On the issue of Imo charter of equity, “We are committed to dealing the Imo charter of equity, we are with the entire Imo stakeholders and we put together the masterpiece called the Imo charter of equity. And we agreed that, this is the turn of Orlu zone. After that, the Owerri zone takes over. And the next is Okigwe zone. People are coming across political parties and buying into the Imo charter of equity. Because it is going to give us peace and quietness. this is an exciting time and we are driving it for the betterment of our state.”

“So, we want to tell you that we are kicking off our campaign. We are starting with the federal constituencies and from we move to the next level. This is now a movement,” he said.